The Netflix series that drove Romania crazy. Giving TV addiction in 2023

Netflix is streaming the series that seems to be catching on with Romanian audiences. Some say it could be the best series of recent years, giving “addictive” to the small screen.

Most of the time, when you want to unwind after a tiring day at work, you just lie in bed and start searching for the best movies on Netflix. However, there are also movies and series that manage to stand out among the thousands of films made available to viewers on the famous streaming platform.

This is the case of the series “You”, which is already in its fourth season and is considered an exceptional one, winning over audiences around the world. But fans of the show are having to postpone their “addiction” for a few more weeks to find out the outcome of the latest season.

The first part of season four was released on February 10, 2023, while the second part will appear on the streaming platform on March 10, 2023, keeping fans breathless. The famous series is an adaptation of the book written by Caroline Kepnes.

Netflix’s “YOU” series that stays in the Romanian charts

The theme of “YOU” is a classic love story, only the intrigue kicks in when the main character turns out to be a psychopath. The film is told from the perspective of the main character, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgely.

The series was released five years ago and has since proved to be a hit. Tens of millions of viewers around the world have been enthralled by the story and are waiting for new seasons. The action of the film is told through the story of a young girl who is rescued from an accident by an attractive bookseller.

This moment sparks a love story between the two, but the young woman is unaware that the man has been pursuing her for a very long time. Joe does everything he can and resorts to any gesture to stay close to the woman he saved from death. The series “You” was created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti and runs for 40 episodes.