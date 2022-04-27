Toyota’s problems continue: the drastic decision he had to make

Toyota continues to adjust its production plans in 2022 due to the semiconductor crisis, announcing new plant shutdowns in Japan.

The company has announced that it will shut down production lines at nine plants in Japan, where no fewer than 10 production lines will be shut down. In total, Toyota has 14 plants with 28 lines.

“We at Toyota would like to apologize again for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the lack of parts due to the spread of COVID-19, which causes considerable inconvenience to customers, suppliers and other parties involved.“, Announced the Japanese manufacturer.

The company had previously announced that it would like to introduce a voluntary break between April and June to comply with “recent realities”. Currently, the company’s overall production plan for May is to produce about 750,000 units, of which 200,000 units in Japan and 550,000 units abroad.

Toyota is adjusting its plans

Practically, the production plan was adjusted by about 100,000 units globally compared to the number of units supplied to suppliers at the beginning of the year. The average global production plan from May to July is about 800,000 units.

Toyota representatives say that the current situation in which the semiconductor crisis predominates, makes it difficult to estimate production for several months. “We will continue to make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers as soon as possible.“, Says Toyota.

Several of the manufacturer’s plants will be shut down for six days in May, while some will be shut down for only four days and others for two days each. The most affected models will be those of the Lexus brand, followed by those from Toyota: Corolla family, Prius, C-HR, Aqua, RAV4.

In 2021, Toyota was the carmaker that managed to get through the best semiconductor crisis, especially in the first part of the year, due to the fact that it had stockpiled components, following the 2020 earthquake.