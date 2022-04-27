Zelensky affirms that the fate of Europe, global security and the democratic system is decided in Ukraine



The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, has assured that “everyone in the world”, including those who do not openly support the country, “agree” that it is in Ukraine “where the fate of Europe is decided”, of global security and the democratic system.

“In two months a world coalition against the war was formed. Sanctions have already been imposed on Russia, which have taken away its future. Ukraine receives help from dozens of countries. This is support in the form of weapons, finances, necessary goods, support politician directly,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

Thus, Zelensky has pointed out, in his usual evening speech, that Russia can spend “enormous resources to support the war” and that it can “oppose the free world” or take from its people “everything that Russia itself could develop”, but He has said he will lose.

“The lessons of history are well known. If you are going to build a thousand-year-old Reich, you lose. If you are going to destroy the neighbors, you lose. If you want to restore the old empire, you lose. And if you go against the Ukrainians, you lose,” he said. sentenced, as stated in a statement from the Ukrainian Presidency.

Zelenski has also described as “historic moment” the reception and response of a questionnaire to speed up his entry into the European Union. “For Russia to seek peace, all Ukrainians must still fight. They must defend freedom,” he added.

He also stressed that in two months Moscow has used more than 1,100 missiles against Ukraine. “Countless bombs and artillery. They tortured, robbed, executed. They mined our land. Peaceful cities and towns turned into hell,” she explained.

The Ukrainian president has pointed out that in occupied cities, such as Kherson, Kharkov, Melitopol, Dnipro or Energodar, “people showed their attitude towards the occupiers with their protest.” “People who have confidence. Who believe in their state. Who know how to respect others because they respect themselves”, he has indicated.

“931 settlements have already been vacated. Many cities and communities are still under the temporary control of the Russian Army. But I have no doubt that it is only a matter of time before we liberate our land,” he concluded.





