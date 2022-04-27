TikTok, the most downloaded in early 2022

TikTok continues to keep its distance from other mobile apps, remaining in first place in terms of downloads and in the first quarter of 2022. This was the most popular app in the world in the period ending on March 31, reaching over 3, 5 billion downloads since its launch and so far. Thus, TikTok becomes the first non-Meta application to reach this download record.

The top of the most popular apps in the world reveals that social media is the dominant category on the App Store and Play Store app stores. TikTok leads the top 175 million downloads worldwide in the first quarter of the year, followed by Instagram, which spins around 155 million downloads, followed by Facebook with 150 million. This ranking is made by SensorTower, which only measures individual downloads from app stores, not pre-installed apps that come with Android phones.

Meta has three of the top 5 apps globally, but Messenger has dropped a lot in downloads, surpassed by Telegram, for example. Spotify is still the most popular music streaming application, while CapCut, TikTok’s video editing application, is the most popular in its category. And Zoom continues to be a popular application, even though many employees have started working in the office again, and video conferencing has become less popular.

Here is the ranking of the most downloaded applications on smartphones at the beginning of 2022

TikTok Instagram Facebook WhatsApp Telegram Shopee Snapchat Facebook Messenger CapCut Spotify Zoom WhatsApp Business Meesho Netflix YouTube Twitter Amazon Pinterest SHEIN TrueCaller

In general, most downloads are from Android phones, but there are also apps that are downloaded more often on the App Store, as YouTube does not come pre-installed on iOS devices.

source: SensorTower