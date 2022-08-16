Tom Holland quits social media: why ‘Spider-Man’ made the decision

Tom Holland says he intends to step away from social media to focus on his mental health.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, who has been absent from digital platforms in recent weeks, returned to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he has deleted the Instagram and Twitter apps from his devices.

In the three-minute video, the 26-year-old actor said the apps were working “to the detriment” of his mental state.

What Tom Holland said on Instagram

“I’m taking a break from social media for my sanity because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating, overwhelming,” he told his 67.7 million followers.

“It makes me sad when I read things about myself online and ultimately it’s very damaging to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” he continued.

Holland, who is currently in a relationship with Zendaya, also used his “very, very brief” return as an opportunity to remember the UK-based teen mental health charity Stem4, which he supports through The Brothers Trust.

“There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help is not something we should be ashamed of,” the actor added.

Holland concluded by telling fans that he would “disappear from Instagram again” but thanked them for their “love and support”, adding “Love you all and talk to you soon”.

Tom Holland’s Instagram confessions have not gone unnoticed. Singer Justin Bieber commented, “I love you man.”

For his part, professional wrestler Ricochet wrote: “Man, you are an inspiration to many. But what matters is your physical and mental health, so take care and I look forward to your return.”