Robots may soon solve problem of parking in big cities -.

By Liam Herbert

If you live in a big city and drive a car, you know that parking can be an absolute nightmare. Unless you have a designated spot, you have to look your age to squeeze into a space, and even then you can pay an insane amount of money to keep your car there for just a few hours.

Soon we could have a solution to this problem, and like all modern problems, the solution comes in the form of robots. In Tokyo, YouTuber Tom Scott reviewed an automated parking lot where a machine will automatically stack cars.

It seems like a clever solution that works well. Would you use one of these if it was brought into your city? Check it out in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voYdl7IFZsM/

