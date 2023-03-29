Scribes of Fate DLC now available on consoles – That’s Gaming

107

The The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate DLC, two new dungeons that kick off the Shadow of Morrowind adventure, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

Check out the launch trailer for the Scribes of Fate:

The Scribes of Fate DLC brings two new four-player PvE dungeons, Bal Sunnar and Scrivener’s Hall. In these dungeons, players will discover two unique stories that kick off the larger Shadow Over Morrowind-adventure, leading to the upcoming Necrom Chapter release in June. Both dungeons can be attempted in normal, veteran and veteran hard mode and offer unique rewards and achievements, including six new item sets, two monster sets and a host of collectibles, including a new skin, emotes and more.

More details on both dungeons, Bal Sunnar and Scrivener’s Hall, can be found on the official ESO website.

In addition to the dungeon DLC, the Update 37 base-game patch will also be released. This new patch is completely free for all existing ESO players and introduces a host of fixes, additions and improvements to the game. These include an all-new accessibility feature: Screen Narration, a new cosmetic tool: Hide Shoulders that you can earn through the upcoming in-game event the Jesters Festival later this month, and a host of improvements to the Housing System’s quality of life.