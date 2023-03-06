Pokémon fans have every reason to rejoice: what surprise Netflix has in store for them

Pokémon’s partnership with Netflix is heading in a slightly unexpected direction, as you’ll see from the following. The next release will be somewhat out of the classic patterns, the ones you’re already used to.

The streaming service marked Pokémon Day by unveiling Pokémon Concierge, which will be a stop-motion animated show straight from Japan’s Dwarf Studio.

The series will focus on the story of Haru, who decides to join Psyduck. The two will encounter various trainers, as well as various creatures, while on vacation.

What we know about Pokémon Concierge

Admittedly, the two partner companies haven’t yet revealed details about possible distribution, format or release date.

Production “will be coming soon,” Netflix says.

However, it’s safe to say that you can expect a different style and story than the usual stories about Ash, Pikachu and the rest of the gang.

Netflix first brought Pokémon content to subscribers in 2014, a year in which it added the classic TV series and two more movies, among other shorter videos.

Over the years, however, more have been added, including Pokémon Journeys, for example.

Basically, the strategy remains the same: Netflix is trying to attract younger fans who might stick with the streaming service for other kid-friendly shows.

Meanwhile, The Pokémon Company is helping to introduce its gota-catch-em-all brand to a younger generation that isn’t in the habit of picking up their series and other entertainment from a traditional TV.

It remains to be seen, of course, if the strategy will pay off in the future and, more importantly, if Pokémon Concierge will succeed in being what it should be, since we’re talking about a stop-motion that, admittedly, becomes a little harder to watch compared to classic, “fluid” animations.