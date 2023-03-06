DeLonghi portafilter machine with grinder in the Amazon offer 150 € cheaper















The DeLonghi Specialista portafilter machine makes really damn good coffee! Especially espresso lovers get their taste here.

I’ll come out now: I love coffee! Not only do I drink my two espressos every day, I also enjoy the preparation and just the smell when you open a new pack of coffee beans. That’s why I’ve just dug up a great Amazon offer for all coffee lovers, which reduces a high-quality portafilter machine from the manufacturer De’Longhi, which I also use personally, by €150. Tired of bad coffee? Then you should take a look at the Specialista!

Get your portafilter machine for great espresso at Amazon



Filter holder coffee machine with integrated grinder

The De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC 9155 is a high quality Portafilter coffee machine with integrated grinder and chic design. It is particularly practical that the machine is suitable for preparing both espresso and coffee and also has a milk frother on board. You can decide for yourself whether you want to prepare the coffee from freshly ground beans or pre-ground coffee.















Grind the beans and fill them directly into the sieve, so there’s no mess: This makes a portafilter machine almost as convenient as a fully automatic machine, but you still have full control!

A portafilter machine is not free the ultimate in coffee machines. This means that you are in control of every step of the coffee preparation process. From the choice of coffee beans to the degree of grinding and the water temperature, you can determine everything yourself. This way you always get a perfect cup of coffee that is exactly what you want.

With a portafilter coffee machine, the coffee extracted under high pressure, resulting in a more intense taste and a creamy crema. Due to the high pressure development, the finest aromas and taste nuances unfold, which are often lost with other types of coffee preparation.

Grab the offer now: DeLonghi La Specialista Arte portafilter machine



The best espresso and cappuccino thanks to the milk frother

Another big plus of the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte is the easy handling. With the intuitive control panel and the practical rotary control, you can quickly and easily set the machine and adapt it to your needs.

General is the machine Suitable for beginners as well as for professionals when it comes to portafilters. You can approach the settings and controls step by step and thus continue to design your own coffee enjoyment as you wish. And quite apart from that, it’s just fun to prepare the coffee “by hand”.















Coffee or tea? It doesn’t matter, both suit Giotto. And both also taste good from La Specialista Arte. For everyone who doesn’t want a fully automatic machine, but wants little mess and lots of enjoyment.

Overall, the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC 9155 is an excellent choice for all coffee lovers looking for a high-quality and versatile coffee machine are. Thanks to the portafilter design, you always get a perfect espresso or coffee that exactly suits your taste.

Now the portafilter machine heavily reduced at Amazon: €150 cheaper! For only €449.99 you can get excellent coffee enjoyment at home.

Get the De’Longhi La Specialista for only €449.99 from Amazon



The best deals at GameStar Tech are here!

At GameStar we look for the best offers and bargains on the internet for you. Whether it’s Amazon, Mindfactory or MediaMarkt, we’ll show you where you can find high-quality products at the best prices. If you see more insider tips