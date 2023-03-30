Lamborghini unveils the Revuelto

We have known for some time that Lamborghini has a new car in the works, but now the Italian supercar titan has officially announced and shown the car. Known as the Revuelto, this car is said to be the world’s first supersport V12 hybrid HPEV, which for anyone who doesn’t speak auto, means that it has a V12 combustion engine under the hood supported by three electric motors making it a hybrid high-performance electric vehicle (hence HPEV).

In a press release, we are told that the Revuelto can go from 0-100 km/h in a blistering 2.5 seconds and will have a top speed of 350 km/h. The car will even be all-wheel-drive and have an all-electric driving mode.

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in Lamborghini history and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Lamborghini. It is a unique and innovative car, but at the same time true to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our supercar heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion our customers want with the need to reduce emissions.”

You can view the striking car below and view the press release here if you’re looking for a really, really in-depth look at the vehicle’s performance and statistics.