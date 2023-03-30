Pre-order Pokémon GO Plus +: catching Pokémon made easy















On July 21, 2023 will be released with Pokémon GO Plus + the successor to Pokémon GO Plus. What looks a bit confusing at first glance is actually quite simple. It is the Pokémon GO Plus 2. The gadget for Pokémon GO can be pre-ordered now.

How much does Pokemon GO Plus+ cost? The RRP for the special gadget is included 59,99€.

Where can I buy Pokemon GO Plus+? So far you can pre-order the gadget from Amazon, MediaMarkt and Saturn.

Buy Pokemon GO Plus + on Amazon



A special Relaxo as a bonus: If you buy Pokémon GO Plus + and connect to Pokémon GO, you can complete a special research that will lead you to encounter a Sleepyhead Snorlax.

What is Pokemon GO Plus+?

This small device is a gadget for the mobile game Pokémon GO. As is well known, the game is about visiting different locations, conquering arenas and catching, leveling and fighting Pokémon.

Catching Pokemon made easy: Thanks to Pokémon GO Plus + you can do it in an easier way. The gadget allows you to automatically rotate PokéStops. What is special about the successor to Pokémon GO Plus is that you can not only throw Poké Balls automatically, but also Super Balls and Hyper Balls. Accordingly, you can catch Pokémon even though the Pokémon GO Plus + device is just in your pocket. You don’t even have to pull out your cell phone.

Pikachu for the pocket: But the small device in Pokéball design can do even more. It also connects to the Pokémon Sleep app, allowing you to keep track of your sleep with the push of a button. Pikachu can use his voice to remind you when it’s time to get up or go to bed.

Buy Pokemon GO Plus + on Amazon



You can see exactly how Pokémon GO Plus + works in the following trailer:

Recommended Editorial Content At this point you will find external content from YouTube that complements the article.

You can show it and hide it again with one click. I consent to YouTube content being displayed to me. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Link to YouTube content