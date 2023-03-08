Giants’ ‘Disappointing Interviews’ returns

As you can read in the title, the second season of one of the most awaited series is back, and from the hand of the most indomitable, incisive and scathing journalist of all times, Dario Eme Hache.

‘Disappointing Interviews‘, is a series of content from Giants Gaming which brings together great figures from the internet, music and content creation. The first chapter of this second season opens with Daddy Gavione of the most successful streamers of the moment. The premiere is today, Monday, February 20at 19:00 hours in the Youtube channel of the club.

After this return, we can say, that Journalism with capital letters returns in this new seasonThe endurance and patience of the guests will be put to the test once again, as they will have to deal with the caustic and piercing questions from this particular reporter.

In his previous campaign, “Disappointing Interviews” or “Interviewing Interviewees”, as the interviewer has baptized it, he counted with the presence of personalities such as. IlloJuan, Xokas, Mr. Cheeto, Mister Jägger, Spok Sponha, Rayden, Orslok and Maximus.also with members of Giants as Abby, BTA, Th3Antonio or Jesskiuamong others. These episodes have more than five million views on Youtube and other platforms.

In addition, there will be big surprises in the following episodes, which aim to impact the audience beyond esports. Giants competes in video games at national and international level, with professional teams in League of Legends, Valorant and fighting games, and also generates hundreds of hours of content in its different social networks and those of its creators.

Dario Eme Hache is part of Giants’ ambassadors and has participated in the planning, direction and filming of several of their campaigns. With the return of ‘Disappointing Interviews’, their star product is back.