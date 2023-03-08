UpUpDownDown and 2K reveal features of WWE 2K23 MyGM – That’s Gaming

111

In collaboration with 2K, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze – the hosts of WWE’s popular YouTube channel UpUpDownDown – in a new episode now out, all the new features of MyGM mode in WWE® 2K23revealed. MyGM immerses players in the role of a WWE General Manager, allowing them to create a roster, manage budgets, contract free agents, choose different types of matches, arenas, production elements and more, with the goal of defeating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles.

MyGM has been significantly expanded in WWE 2K23, with several new and improved features. New playable GMs include Woods and Breeze himself, as well as Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, and new brands to manage include NXT 2.0 and WCW. New match forms and stipulations, including Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage, Backstage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing and Tornado Tag are also available.

MyGM allows up to four players to compete locally, and the new seasons and seasonal challenges offer tremendous replay value. Shake-ups are available over the course of a season, changing the way the game is played, and Slammy Awards can now be earned at the end of each season. Keepers are a new feature that allows GMs to keep part of their team for the next season, depending on the team’s layoff cost and morale. Also new for WWE 2K23 is the Hall of Fame. The best GMs who earn ten Hall of Fame trophies by completing Seasonal Challenges will secure their place in the Hall of Fame, along with bragging rights.