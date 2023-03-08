Bungie teams up with SteelSeries for a collection of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware

Destiny 2 has had some truly unusual and exciting crossovers in recent months, including bringing Guardians to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and adding Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed cosmetics to the game. With the Lightfall expansion less than two weeks away, many of you are probably wondering if Season 20 (Season of Defiance) will add something similar.

Although it seems unlikely this season, as Lightfall is still the big talk of the town, Bungie has teamed up with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek for a range of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware, including a themed gaming mouse, mousepad, headset and analog stick covers.

The Neomuna-like collection is now available, and anyone who purchases an item from the lineup will also receive a number of in-game goodies, including a Viral Celebration emote and a Luminescent Precision emblem. Check out the lineup here.