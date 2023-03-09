Flying High with 3D artist Kosei Wano’s this week ‘at the NVIDIA Studio’ – That’s Gaming

117

Kosei Wano, an Australia-based 3D artist, steps into the NVIDIA Studio this week to share how his Blender and Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve creative workflows are powered by GeForce RTX – bringing his exciting animation Moon Hawk to life.

Wano has a deep curiosity about flying, which inspired his work Moon Hawk – where he took on the challenge of visually evolving a traditional, fuel-based fighter aircraft into an electric plane. The artist used his GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU to unlock Blender Cycles RTX-accelerated OptiX ray tracing, which enabled interactive, photorealistic modeling in the viewport. Applying geo nodes to blend materials not found in nature for his piece could be done with ease, allowing him to make edits on the fly without ever having to worry about disrupting his workflow.

To complete the project, Wano imported the final files into Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve application, where GPU-accelerated color grading, video editing and color scopes helped the artist complete the animation in record time.

Artists, like Wano, are always expanding their craft and learning new techniques, including photogrammetry – the art and science of extracting 3D information from photographs. At the NVIDIA Studio recently, artist Anna Natter highlighted her passion for photogrammetry, as did Wano, who saw the same potential when he experimented with the technology in Adobe Substance 3D Sampler.

Try out photogrammetry and post your creations with the hashtag #StudioShare For a chance to win a mention on NVIDIA Studio’s social media channels!