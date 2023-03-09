Games to look for – February 2023 -.

There’s no denying that January 2023 was a bit of a slow month for video games. There were a few big titles to grab, but for the most part it was a steady start to the year. February is a different beast. For we enter the second month of the year with a huge array of exciting and interesting games from across the genre spectrum to watch out for. So relax and see what the shortest month of the year has in store for gaming fans.

Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – February 2

KeokeN Interactive launches its action-adventure sequel to Deliver Us the Moon to kick off February, with this game trading the hostile lunar landscape for an equally dangerous red planet. Deliver Us Mars sees protagonist Kathy Johnson exploring the dangerous environment, all in an effort to recover the lost ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward faction.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – February 10

What else is there to say about this game that hasn’t already been said. Hogwarts Legacy will be one of the biggest titles of the entire year, arriving in early February. Set at the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy puts you in the shoes of a fifth-grade student as they literally decide their own fate in the magical world.

Wanted: Dead (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – February 14

Coming from developers who have worked on the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive video games, Wanted: Dead is a hybrid slasher-shooter that follows a week in the life of the Zombie Unit: an elite task force in the Hong Kong police charged with uncovering a corporate conspiracy. Designed to be brutal and gory with fluid and fast-paced gameplay, this is a cyberpunk adventure made for a hardcore audience.

Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – February 17

EA and Koei Tecmo are teaming up for their own take on the Monster Hunter formula. Wild Hearts is a new take on the hunting genre that tasks players with using the power of nature to eliminate monstrous creatures that are also empowered by nature. Built as a title that can be tackled alone or with a team of up to four players, Wild Hearts is one for those looking for new beasts to tackle.

Atomic Heart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – February 21

It may look like a Bioshock video game, but it’s not. Atomic Heart, from Mundfish, is an action shooter in which players explore a utopian society where humans live in harmony with robots, or rather, they used to. Because in this game, the robots have derailed, and now the once attractive utopia has become a terrifying world of mutated creatures, vicious machines and super-powered robots. Sounds freaky, right?

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – February 21

This Yakuza spin-off trades modern gang warfare for a 19th-century samurai story. Like a Dragon: Ishin sees the warrior Sakamoto Ryoma set out for Kyoto to find the person who killed his father, while seeking to clear his own name of that same murder. With katana-wielding melee action, as well as revolver-based ranged combat, this title provides a fresh take on the Yakuza formula.

PS VR2 (PS5) – February 22

This is a bit of a trick, since the PlayStation VR2 is not actually a new game. But considering this next iteration of PlayStation virtual reality will also arrive with a host of launch window games, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR and Horizon Call of the Mountain, it’s hard to ignore this release – even if it comes with a colossal of a price tag.

Blood Bowl III (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) – February 23

After a long period of alphas and betas, Nacon and Cyanide Studio are ready to debut their third strategic take on American football set in the Warhammer universe. Blood Bowl III is exactly this game and aims to replicate its predecessors with additional races to play as, further customization options, a wider competitive mode, while playing with the latest ruleset from the actual board game on which the title is based.

Sons of the Forest (PC) – February 23

Sons of the Forest, from the team behind The Forest, is an open world survival horror simulator that sees you on an isolated island inhabited by cannibalistic savages. Sent to find a missing billionaire, this game will ask you to overcome your fears while thinking intelligently to avoid starvation, dehydration, disease, hypothermia and essentially anything that could possibly be a threat to your livelihood.

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23

Sega and Relic Entertainment are taking us back to the great theater of war this month, as the Company of Heroes series makes a comeback. This third installment will once again revolve around World War II, but will trade the muddy fields of the western front for the sandy and hot terrain of North Africa and the picturesque landscape of Italy. With dynamic and tactically demanding battle scenarios, Company of Heroes 3 aims to evolve the strategy series with a host of new additions, including much more detailed destruction.

Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February 24

Square Enix returns to the acclaimed Octopath Traveler series this month when Octopath Traveler II debuts on PC and consoles. This interwoven story brings fans back to the fantasy world of Solistia and sees eight new travelers embark on adventures for their own reasons, at a time when Steam power is spawning all sorts of exciting technological advances. With the iconic HD-2D graphics once again taking center stage, this story will be one for JRPG fans.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – February 24

Following the success of Kirby and the Forgotten Land in 2022, Nintendo is bringing back an old title revolving around the adorable pink puffball. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe takes the Nintendo Wii title and shapes and reshapes it to suit the Nintendo Switch, allowing up to four players to work together and overcome the challenges before them to help Kirby repair Magalor’s crashed spaceship.

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – February 28

Bungie releases the penultimate chapter in the Light and Darkness saga of Destiny 2 to close out the month. Destiny 2: Lightfall takes the ruthless Guardian to Neptune to take on the former Cabal emperor once again, all in an effort to prepare for and subvert what appears to be a final and completely inevitable all-out battle with the terrifying and ominous Witness.

And it does just about that one more time. Be sure to stop by in a few weeks to see what March 2023 has in store; spoiler alert, there’s also a lot to be excited about.