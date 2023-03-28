Final Fantasy 16 rough gameplay, winmcles, new battles and more – That’s Gaming

154

Final Fantasy 16 has received a new trailer showing Valisthea and more story and battle footage during PAX East 2023. But that’s not all. Square Enix also revealed some gameplay footage highlighting the game’s 4K and Frame Rate modes and one of its main regions. Check it out below at 30:20 and 1:00:15.

As we traverse the market, we see several vendors, including someone selling weapons and the blacksmith who upgrades them. There is also the Arete Stone to access the Hall of Virtue, a training room; Arcade mode to replay previous levels to get a high score; and Stage Replay, which allows you to revisit levels at your current level.

Later in the footage, we see Clive, Torgal and Jill fighting a Storm Panther, and we see one of the Timely Support Accessories in action. The Eikon battles are even more involved, with Ifrit fighting Typhon and Titan. Some include entities such as Titan Lost and Eikon of Fire, with the latter set as a shoot ’em-up stage.

Final Fantasy 16 will be released on June 22 for PS5. A demo will be available two weeks before release. Stay tuned for more details in the meantime.