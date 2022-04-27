The number of cases of acute childhood hepatitis rises to 190 in the world

Cases of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin, confirmed in a dozen countries, already amount to 190as reported on Tuesday by the director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), andrea amon. “There are ongoing investigations, but at the moment the cause of this hepatitis is still unknown“, declared the German doctor at a press conference.

For now, discard the relationship of this rare disease, whose symptom include problems gastrointestinalwith the consumption of food, medication or the vaccine against coronavirus.

Outbreak or normal pattern?

The death of the first child affected by acute childhood hepatitis this Monday in the United Kingdom has blown up the alarms among the scientific community, which has been weeks doing research about this disease. Although its origin remains a strangerthere are already studies that point to a probable relationship between virus and pathogen Adenovirus F41.

Last 5th of Aprilthe ten first patients with acute childhood hepatitis were notified in it United Kingdom. Since then, this figure has grown considerably, but the WHO acknowledges that it is not clear whether there has been a increase of cases or if it is a normal pattern that had not been detected until now.

Symptoms and evolution

Research has shown that small not usually present fever in most cases. Also, severe acute hepatitis with elevated levels of transaminasesenzymes that are produced in the cells of the liver. Another common symptom in these patients is jaundiceconsistent in color yellow on the skin and eyes.

On the other hand, in addition to these pathologiesthe little ones also tend to suffer Gastrointestinal disorderswhich start with vomiting, diarrhea Y abdominal pains. Likewise, some of the patients identified in England have ended up evolving towards a liver failure acute. Until now, 17 of the cases, almost 10% of the total, have ended up needing a Liver transplant.

Not related to the vaccine

“It is difficult to do a risk assessment with so many unknown factorsbut the impact is high“, Dr. Ammon has warned, who has also highlighted that “no connection has been detected between the infected nor any association with travel.” In addition, research has excluded viral hepatitis types A, B., C, D Y AND. Another option that has also been discarded is the possible link between the disease and the vaccine against him Covid-19since most children have not received this dose.

Of the twelve o’clock countries that have confirmed affected by childhood hepatitis, ten are Europeans, to whom are added USA and Israel. In turn, of the 190 total cases, thirteen belong to Spainthe second country most affected by this possible outbreak after United Kingdomwhere the number is 114.