Wireless charging seems to be the future of EVs -.

It seems that the future of electric vehicles will see the removal of a physical cable required for charging the battery in each car, as carmaker Genesis is now testing true wireless charging stations for EVs.

As Top Gear reports, this move is first being tested in South Korea, and as for how it works, it’s basically exactly the same as using a wireless charger for your phone. All you have to do is park an EV on top of a charging pad, and then the rest should be taken care of.

While it seems like this is a logical next step for the world of EVs, don’t expect to be able to have a wireless charging station built at home anytime soon, because similar to how it took the smartphone years to make wireless charging widely available, cars have to be designed or modified to use a charging pad.

Moreover, the solution currently being used does not seem to be as efficient as a regular cable, as Top Gear notes that the Genesis pads take about eight hours to fully charge a car battery – despite Volvo also recently testing a similar solution that can charge four times as fast.