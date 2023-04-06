Registration for EUIC Pokémon Center pop-up store now possible – That’s Gaming

123

The Pokémon Company International announced today that reservations can now be made for the Pokémon Center pop-up store during the Pokémon Europe International Championship 2023 from April 14-16 at ExCeL London. For the first time ever, fans can visit a physical Pokémon Center pop-up store during a Pokémon EUIC event [1]. They will find a wide variety of premium Pokémon merchandise and exclusive International Championship merchandise with stunning designs.

Reservations can be made at the EUIC’s official website: https://pkmn.news/3m6Dp91

The EUIC Pokémon Center pop-up store will be open on April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on April 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on April 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hall N15 to N18 in ExCeL London. The EUIC Pokémon Center pop-up store will include great new product ranges featuring popular Pokémon and attractive photo opportunities, and will allow both the general public and EUIC attendees to engage in the entirely unique world of Pokémon. A time slot to visit the EUIC Pokémon Center pop-up store can be reserved before the store opens and during the weekend. Reservations are available as long as time slots are available.

The Pokémon Europe International Championship 2023 will be held April 14-16 at ExCeL London. Trainers from around the world will compete in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon GO. At this fantastic event, players of the TCG and Video Game Championship (VGC) can earn many Championship Points and players of Pokémon GO a direct invitation to the World Championship.