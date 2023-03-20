Valentine’s Day 2046 could be a very memorable one

If you have already booked a dinner reservation with a significant other for Valentine’s Day in 2046, you may want to reconsider your plans because NASA has now revealed that it believes Earth is in danger of being hit by an asteroid on that date.

Quite a Valentine’s Day gift indeed, but NASA has said its calculations say an asteroid the size of an Olympic-sized swimming pool could hit the planet. And could be the big word here, since NASA states that it should come as close as 1.1 million miles near Earth, but as with any calculation when you take into account more than 20 years of change, the trajectory of the asteroid could see it on a collision course for our planet.

In fact, the odds are reduced to an impact probability of 1 in 560 on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, this being the only asteroid on NASA’s radar to be rated this high. For those wondering what this scale explains in regular human conversations, NASA says that an impact is “extremely unlikely” is and “no cause for public concern”.

Still, with the way recent years have gone, an asteroid impact in 20 years does not seem too far-fetched.

Thank you, BBC.