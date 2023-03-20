Cervezas Alhambra organizes esports event

Alhambra Beers at enters the world of video games and e-sports. after the organization of a event together with Murcia Inspiresto be held on March 22 at 8:00 p.m. at Pizzeria Vianco at Murcia. The next ‘Alhambra Moment’. will unveil to the public the secrets of one of the most effervescent disciplines of contemporary creation, in addition, it will feature three prominent figures of the Murcian scene: Tao Martínez, Antonio Montiel and Daniela Meseguer.

Those who attend the event, will be able to maintain a dialogue with professionals who have developed their talent in a sector that is booming and that exceeds in revenue to that of music and film combined. On the one hand, there will be Tao Martinez, manager manager of university development in esports in the company GGTech Entertainmentcurrently involved in several initiatives that will put Murcia on the map for the development of this industry in 2024, on the other hand to Antonio Montiel en professional esports playercurrently in the Rayo Vallecano, and winner of several national and international titles, as well as representing Spain in international events, and finally to Daniela Meseguer, who has worked in all kinds of companies in the gaming sector and who is currently Product Manager in a technology company.

The day will revolve around the “creativity as a tool without limits”.This allows new professional horizons to open up through new technologies, with job opportunities outside the conventional paths.

Murcia Inspires offers the opportunity to learn about this new reality and understand the nuances that characterize and differentiate both disciplines from the point of view of creativity, thanks to the meeting that the brand organizes with professionals in this field. Access will be free until full capacity, the invitation can be downloaded at this link or through the social networks of Murcia Inspira.