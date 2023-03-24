This week in GTA Online – That’s Gaming

110

Explosive action, intense hallucinations, shadowy pharmaceutical conspiracies; you’ll find it all in the Los Santos Drug Wars saga. Venture deep into the pharmaceutical underworld of Southern San Andreas to help Dax and the Fooliganz in the story missions The First Dose and The Last Dose, and receive 2X GTA$ and RP



In addition, there has been a positive correction of over 25% on the amount of GTA$ you earn in The Last Dose missions

Double supplies in acidlab supply missions and 50% higher production rate

Los Santos is tripping like crazy thanks to the psychedelic candy of The Fooliganz. Keep their operation running by acidlab-supply missions complete and score double stocks For Mutt, which are acid production rate will see a 50% increase this week.

If you haven’t yet added profitable acid production to your ventures, this week is ideal for getting in. On the MTL Brickade 6×6-service vehicle with which to start production, complete with acid lab installation, you will receive 30% discount at Warstock Cache & Carry.

2x GTA$ and RP for raiding warehouses.

Stealing something from someone who has worked his ass off to do so is a lot more fun than making something yourself. Every day on the map, a Stash House Marked with stolen goods, guarded by armed dealers. Deliver them a one-way ticket to the afterlife and loot to make this week’s 2X GTA$ and RP to earn.

2X GTA$ for selling to street dealers

Without dealers, every drug ecosystem collapses. They are the link between producer and consumer. Find street dealers and let drugs go from hand to hand this week 2X GTA$ to earn.

2X GTA$ for Taxi Work

Although the criminal opportunities in Los Santos are up for grabs, you can still make a decent living too. Take paying customers safely to their destinations in Cab Work and take advantage of double fares and tips.

Los Santos Drug Wars bonuses

Even the best trips come to an end. Prepare for a coldturkey by earning rare clothing and accessories as rewards for completing The Last Dose or other Los Santos Drug Wars activities:

Complete the The Last Dose mission. This is an Intervention To the Floral Güffy swim slippers get.

To the get. Replenish your acid lab inventory and complete a sales mission for the Black Enema Flourish ski mask.

Raid a Stash House for the Teal Enema Flourish ski mask .

. Complete all The Last Dose missions to get the Lime Leopard Slab cap and –canvas shoes to receive.

You can earn The Last Dose’s rewards through March 29. Within 10 days of completion, you will receive all of these rewards

Only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Premium test drive: Grotti Turismo Classic

Head to the LS Car Meet to see Hao’s latest declaration of love for vehicles, a souped-up edition of the Grotti Turismo Classic (Sports Classic). This perfect combination is sure to please car purists and techies alike.

This week’s HSW time trial

Enjoy the scenic journey between the windy roads of Ron Alternates and the open sea at Elysian Island in the HSW Time Trial from this week.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Pay a visit to the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Take a test drive and purchase the recently released Willard Eudora musclecar – only available through March 29.

Willard Eudora (musclecar)

(musclecar) Übermacht Rebla GTS (SUV, 40% off)

(SUV, 40% off) Weeny Issi Classic (compact car)

(compact car) Benefactor Streiter (sports car)

(sports car) DewbaucheeRapid GT Convertible (sports car)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Travel to the Rockford Hills and check out the Annis RE-7B (supercar) and the Pfister Astron (SUV), which are displayed in Luxury Autos’ showroom. You can compare their stats and pick one – or maybe both – up. What a wonderful feeling that will be.

2x GTA$ and RP for Trap Door

Keep it dry in Stair By. Avoid taking a dive into the Pacific Ocean, as your enemies are doing everything they can to get you into the red zone, a platform above the water that is rapidly approaching. Make sure you don’t end up as fish food and let your teammates flourish to make this whole week long double rewards on hold.

Other offers this week

Dream big and swing the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort for a chance to win the Weeny Issi Sports, a small but aggressive sports car that proves once again that it’s not about size, but what you do with it.

LS Car Meet members who finish in the top 2 in the LS Car Meet serial races two days in a row earn the Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (armored vehicle), a reinforced version of the luxury SUV, perfect for odd jobs and a shootout on occasion. Also check out the latest vehicles on the Test Track: the Ocelot Pariah (sports car), Enus Deity (sedan) and Bravado Gauntlet Classic (musclecar).

GTA+

Running an Agency has much more to it than just keeping VIP customers happy. GTA+ members can take advantage of the following benefits to keep things running smoothly:

Free Ocelot Virtue (supercar) with Jackal and Ocelot Racing liveries

Agency Vehicle Workshop

Pink Floral Tech demon mask, Gray Yeti combat shirt and Gray Yeti combat pants

2x GTA$ and RP for Fooligan Jobs

– 3x GTA$ and RP for Hotring Races

All this and more, such as a GTA$500,000 bonus that is automatically deposited into your Maze bank account after payment, for only $5.99 per month. For more information, visit the GTA+ website.

DISCOUNTS

Buy an MTL Brickade 6×6 (service vehicle), complete with acid lab installation, and earn double income by purchasing a cab and taking Taxi Work jobs. Both vehicles are 30% off this week. Below are more discounts you’ll find at various Los Santos showrooms.

MTL Brickade 6×6(service vehicle) – 30% off (purchase includes an acid lab rig)

Western Powersurge (engine) – 30% off

Cab(service car) – 30% off

Annis RE-7B (supercar) – 30% discount

Bravado Gauntlet Classic (muscle car) – 35% off

Enus Deity(sedan) – 40% off

Übermacht Rebla GTS(SUV) – 40% off

Expand your arsenal with state-of-the-art weapons at the best prices at the Gun Van. In addition to the usual discounts, you can now snap up the Combat PDW at 40% off. GTA+ members can purchase the AdvancedRifle at a 55% discount.

Prime Gaming benefits.

If you link your Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming you will receive GTA$125,000 for playing the game this week. All extra GTA$ will be deposited into your Maze bank account within 72 hours of the start of the next weekly event.

To guarantee access to future benefits, go to Prime Gaming and sign up.