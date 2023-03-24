Tesla has made a $300 wireless charger

Tesla has entered the wireless charging space, with the creation of a wireless charging station that can best be described as pricey and premium. Known as the Wireless Charging Platform, this gadget can simultaneously charge three devices at once, but the catch is that it costs a rather hefty $300.

The device is made in partnership with the company Freepower, with Tesla providing the design and appearance of the station (which explains why it looks like something that belongs to the Cyber Truck), and Freepower grading the technology that powers it.

Still, if you’re a fan of all things Tesla and want to get some more technology from the brand into your home, you can order one of these charging stations today.