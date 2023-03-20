The Ultimate Star Wars Timeline: Every Major Event in Order

There are so many movies and TV series from the Star Wars universe that it is now difficult to know in which chronological order you can listen to this content. Should we listen to them according to the release date of each of them or can we listen to them in chronological order of the events of the Star Wars universe? It’s up to you to choose!

To help you out, we’ve listed all the content from the Star Wars universe in chronological order! We’ve included in this list all the movies and TV series that are considered canon since Disney bought the franchise in 2012. We also added the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game to this list, given its importance to the franchise. (Battlefront 2’s single player campaign is also canon).

So what about Star Wars Holiday Special, The Ewok Adventure, the excellent Star Wars: Clone Wars, and all the other movies, TV series, and video games that appeared before Disney bought them? They are no longer canon and will not be included in this list. We’ll focus on what Disney and Lucasfilm consider officially canon as of the date of this article and will update as new content is added to the Star Wars universe.

If you want to know the complete timeline of media (movies, novels, comics, video games, TV series, news, etc) in the Star Wars universe, feel free to visit the Star Wars website here.



We’ve compiled the complete list of all the movies and TV series of the Star Wars universe in chronological order of events as seen below:

STAR WARS – EPISODE 1 : THE PHANTOM MENACE

Scenario – “Stranded on Tatooine after rescuing Queen Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn discover Anakin, a young slave who is particularly skilled with the Force. Anakin wins his freedom and leaves his home to become a Jedi. The heroes must confront Darth Maul and realize that the invasion is only the first step in a sinister plan by the dark force known as the Sith.”

George Lucas returns to the Star Wars universe with the very first episode of his saga, where the events take place years before the birth of the Galactic Empire. The film will allow us to discover a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars universe then in the era of the Old Republic as well as the past of Anakin Skywalker, who will become in the original trilogy Darth Vader. There is a lot of politics in this movie, but the famous final battle against Darth Maul will be remembered. The Phantom Menace is the very first movie in our chronological order of the saga!

STAR WARS – EPISODE 2 : ATTACK OF THE CLONES

Scenario – “The galaxy is on the verge of civil war ten years after the invasion of Naboo. Thousands of systems threaten to flee the Republic under Count Dooku. Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi apprentice, must protect Senator Amidala after an assassination attempt. He discovers his feelings for her as well as his own dark side. The Clone Wars entangle Anakin, Padmé, and Obi-Wan.”

Surprisingly, Attack of the Clones is the first American blockbuster to be entirely shot with a digital camera (the French film Vidocq had done so a few months earlier). This film delves into the infamous Clone Wars, which Obi-Wan briefly mentioned in Episode 4, A New Hope. Not all of the visual effects in this film are new.

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS

Scenario – “The sequel to the Star Wars saga is brought to you by Executive Producer George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation! The Star Wars universe expands with 3D imagery worthy of a feature-length animated film, classic characters, incredible action, and the timeless battle of good versus evil. Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduces new characters and adventures in a galaxy far, far away.”

Three years after the release of Revenge of the Sith, Lucas was uninterested in developing another trilogy set after Luke Skywalker’s adventures. Instead, he chose to reboot the 2D animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003-2005) in 3D to further explore the Clone Wars years between Episodes 2 and 3, with the assistance of Dave Filoni (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

STAR WARS – EPISODE 3 : REVENGE OF THE SITH

Scenario – “Years after the Clone Wars, the Jedi lead an army against the Separatists in a galactic battle. The Republic is destroyed when the Sith discover a plot to rule the galaxy. The dark side seduces Anakin Skywalker, who becomes the Emperor’s new apprentice. The Jedi have been decimated. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Master Yoda must flee.”

The film that completes the circle. Revenge of the Sith delves into Anakin’s descent into the dark side of the Force, as well as Darth Sidious’ plot to destroy the Jedi Order and the Republic. The film has excellent visual effects and is best remembered for the numerous lightsaber battles! A crucial film in terms of the saga’s chronological order.

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH

Scenario – “The Bad Batch team must navigate a rapidly changing galaxy.”

The Bad Batch, a spin-off of the 3D animated series The Clone Wars, employs the same visual style and episodic format. In the aftermath of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, we follow the exploits of the Bad Batch, a group of genetically enhanced Clone troopers. They will have to survive as the Republic slowly transforms into the Empire we know in Episode 4. A second season will be released by the end of 2022.

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER

Scenario – “In this single-player narrative game, you play as a Jedi Padawan who narrowly avoided the Order 66 purge following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. In order to complete your training, develop powerful new Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its murderous inquisitors.”

Many people were surprised in 2019 by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s story, which fits perfectly into the Star Wars cinematic and expanded universes. With all of the positive feedback the game has received, it’s no surprise that EA and Respawn have already confirmed a sequel.

SOLO – A STAR WARS STORY

Scenario – “Set sail in the Millennium Falcon for a galaxy far, far away. An epic adventure with the galaxy’s most adored rogue. Solo befriends Chewbacca and meets Lando Calrissian in a series of daring adventures through a dark and dangerous world. This is the start of a journey that will determine the fate of one of the most unlikely heroes in the Star Wars universe.”

The film that brought the Star Wars saga to a close on the big screen. The duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were supposed to direct Solo, but they were fired and replaced by Ron Howard after much of the film had already been shot. Several reshoots were required, making the film one of the most costly to make.

OBI-WAN KENOBI

Scenario – “During the reign of the Empire, Obi-Wan Kenobi undertakes a critical mission.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi has returned! The new Star Wars series for the Disney+ platform will premiere on May 25, 2022, and will star actor Ewan McGregor as the famous Jedi. Several details and rumours about the series have already leaked on the internet. To get you in the mood, here’s everything you need to know about this new Star Wars series, which promises to be exciting!

STAR WARS REBELS

Scenario – “The galaxy is in turmoil as the Empire tightens its grip on oppression and fear, prompting a group of brave individuals to lay the groundwork for resistance. The Ghost’s diverse crew defends those who cannot defend themselves and becomes the spark that ignites the rebellion.”

Star Wars Rebels, announced when Disney purchased the franchise and after the cancellation of The Clone Wars, is a new animated series set 5 years before the events of the fourth episode of the saga. We follow the Ghost rebel team’s adventures as well as the adventures of young Ezra Bridger, a Force-sensitive boy from the planet Lothal. The series, which is still being developed by Dave Filoni, will include several new elements.

STAR WARS ANDOR

Scenario – “The Andor series will take a fresh look at the Star Wars universe, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover how he can make a difference. The series tells the story of the Empire’s nascent rebellion and how people and planets became involved. It’s a time of danger, deception, and intrigue as Cassian sets out on the path that will turn him into a rebel hero.”

Andor’s second (and final) season has already been announced by Disney for 2024. This final season is expected to conclude where Rogue One: A Star Wars Story begins.

ROGUE ONE – A STAR WARS STORY

Scenario – “The first standalone Star Wars film is presented by Lucasfilm. During a time of conflict, a group of heroes band together to steal the plans for the Empire’s weapon of destruction, the Death Star. This event gathers ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things in order to become a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Rogue One, the first spin-off film not directly about the Skywalkers, investigates how the Rebels obtained the Death Star plans. The story is set a few weeks before the events of Episode IV. Rogue One was a box office success, grossing more than $1 billion. An important film in the saga’s chronological order.

STAR WARS – EPISODE 4 : A NEW HOPE

Scenario – “Luke Skywalker embarks on an epic journey. When Luke meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has been living in seclusion on the planet Tatooine for the past nineteen years, he is immersed in the Rebel struggle. Obi-Wan begins training Luke as he joins him on a perilous mission to save Princess Leia from Darth Vader and the Empire.”

It all started with the movie! We follow the exploits of Luke Skywalker, who is stranded on the planet Tatooine and wishes to join the rebellion against the Empire. Despite being shot in the 1970s, A New Hope is still a very enjoyable film to watch. An important opus in the saga’s chronological order.

STAR WARS – EPISODE 5 : THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK

Scenario – “Witness the struggle between good and evil. After the Death Star is destroyed, Imperial forces continue to pursue the Rebels. Following the Rebellion’s defeat on Hoth, Luke travels to Dagobah to train with Master Yoda, who has been hiding there since the fall of the Republic. Darth Vader lures Luke to Bespin in an attempt to entice him to the dark side.”

Possibly the best-received film in the entire series! A timeless classic that will allow you to delve deeper into the Star Wars universe and the mythology surrounding the Jedi. Darth Vader’s famous confrontation with Luke Skywalker is still considered a classic of American cinema.

STAR WARS – EPISODE 6 : RETURN OF THE JEDI

Scenario – “In Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, witness the triumph of the Force. The Empire prepares to crush the Rebellion with the Death Star in the epic conclusion to the saga, while the Rebel fleet launches a massive attack on the space station. In a final duel before the evil Emperor, Luke Skywalker faces Darth Vader.”

The adventure of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader has come to an end. This final episode will pit the Empire against the Rebels, who discover the enemy is constructing a second Death Star. The relationship between Luke, Anakin, and Leia is explored further, bringing this magnificent trilogy to a close. A must-see and crucial installment in the Star Wars saga’s chronology.

STAR WARS TIMELINE : THE MANDALORIAN

Scenario – “A lone bounty hunter roams a lawless galaxy after the fall of the Empire.”

The flagship series that represents Disney’s revitalization of the Star Wars franchise. Following the box office failure of Solo, all eyes are on Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (yes, him again!) to bring the next Star Wars adventures to the small screen via the brand new Disney+ platform. In Episode 6, The Mandalorian follows Mando, a bounty hunter, through the events following the fall of the Empire. A third season is currently in the works.

STAR WARS TIMELINE : THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT

Scenario – “Former bounty hunter Boba Fett returns to Tatooine with Fennec Shand.”

The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off of The Mandolorian series, delves deeper into how the legendary bounty hunter survived his defeat in Episode 6 and rose to control the territory formerly ruled by Jabba the Hutt. A little disappointing and less important for the chronological order, but it still advances Mando’s story before the arrival of The Mandalorian’s third season.

STAR WARS RESISTANCE

Scenario – “After being recruited by Poe Dameron to join the Resistance and spy on the First Order, ace astropilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono finds himself somewhat overwhelmed by events once he and BB-8 arrive at the Colossus resupply station. He struggles to avoid detection and is confronted by race car drivers, marauding pirates, and the mysterious Colossus owners. His investigation will reveal the First Order’s plans for the galaxy.”

Star Wars Resistance is a 3D animated series for children that airs on the Disney XD channel in the United States. It incorporates elements from the previous trilogy (Episodes 7-8-9). We follow the exploits of Christopher Sean, a New Republic rookie pilot who is forced to become a spy.

STAR WARS – EPISODE 7 : THE AWAKENING OF THE FORCE

Scenario – “J.J. Abrams’ visionary direction brings to life the cinematic event of a generation. As Kylo Ren and the sinister First Order raise the Empire from the ashes, Luke Skywalker vanishes just as the galaxy desperately needs his assistance. It’s up to Rey, a desert salvager, and Finn, a defecting stormtrooper, to embark on a perilous journey with Han Solo and Chewbacca to bring the galaxy back to peace.”

The Force Awakens is the first film in the Disney era to feature new characters several years after the fall of the Empire in Episode 6, and follows Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron in their fight against the First Order and search for Luke Skywalker, the last Jedi.

STAR WARS – EPISODE 8: THE LAST JEDI

Scenario – “In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, our heroes join galactic legends in an epic adventure revealing the mysteries of the Force and shocking secrets from the past.”

The Last Jedi, the film that divided fans of the franchise, follows Rey as she seeks assistance and guidance from Luke Skywalker, while the rest of the group must hide from the First Order. It is also the final film starring Carrie Fisher (Leia), who died shortly after the film was completed. Episode 8 is a significant work in the Star Wars saga’s chronological order.

STAR WARS – EPISODE 9: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Scenario – “With Star Wars: Skywalker Ascension, Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take audiences on a fantastic epic journey to a galaxy far, far away. Witness the thrilling conclusion to the epic Skywalker saga, in which new legends are born and the final battle for freedom is waged.”

The final installment of the trilogy. Skywalker’s Ascension was generally disliked by critics, owing to its lack of coherence with the rest of the saga’s works. This had an impact on the box office, with the film grossing twice as much as The Force Awakens. We follow Rey and the Resistance in their final battle against the First Order, Kylo Ren, and Emperor Palpatine.

There you have it! Share your thoughts with us and let us know what you think of this Star wars timeline. Feel free to reach us in the comment section, or on our social media accounts.

