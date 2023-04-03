Straight4 Studios signs publishing deal with PLAION – That’s Gaming

85

PLAION, the leading independent developer, publisher and distributor of entertainment products, is proud to announce a brand new publishing deal with Straight4 Studios to. This newly formed studio is led by experienced Sim Racing developer Ian Bell, who has developed titles such as Need for Speed: Shift, Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends, Shift 2: Unleashed and the GTR and Project CARS series on his resume.

“The long-awaited return of one of the most iconic Sim Racing development teams has been greatly enhanced by our strategic partnership with PLAION. The entire team is very energized by what PLAION will bring to us.” says Kevin Boland, Chief Development Officer at Straight4.

The strategic partnership will focus on the development of an unannounced Sim Racing title built by many key talents behind Slightly Mad Studios and a team of industry veterans….

“Our vision for the new game is a hardcore Racing Sim with the highest goal of giving the Community the simulation and modding tools they want. PLAION immediately understood our ambition and potential and we have …

…Straight4 Studios has a fantastic vision and a team with an excellent list of games to their name. Sim Racing fans…you should keep an eye on this one!” says Klemens Kundtratitz, CEO of PLAION .

This new title will appear for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox and will be the spiritual return to the glory days of Sim Racing with a new physics engine and advanced graphics.