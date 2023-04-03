Lifestyle

Gresham Blake’s Death Stranding collection includes an expensive bucket hat

By Liam Herbert

Death Stranding has been exceptional in marketing itself outside the gaming space. This includes branded and weird glasses, bringing in major bands to make the soundtrack and various clothing partnerships, as is the case with this latest collaboration.

Because Kojima Productions and Gresham Blake have teamed up for a range of rather pricey, premium clothing that all features Death Stranding designs. The collaboration includes shirts, bomber jackets, tracksuits, suit jackets and especially a bucket hat.

Each product ranges from £65 (the bucket hat) to £550 (for the most expensive suit jacket) and you can find each of the garments here at the Kojima Productions store.

Read:  The Shelby Cobra makes a comeback -

Will you beat the heat this summer with a Death Stranding bucket hat?

Death Stranding

