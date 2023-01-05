Shiba Inu, price soars with announcement of upcoming Shibarium launch

Shibarium Network, the official Twitter account for the Shibarium blockchain, informs the community of the upcoming launch of the Shibarium Beta network. It suggests that the launch of Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain solution is indeed close.

Over the past two weeks, Shiba Inu’s lead developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias and the Shiba Inu ecosystem have dropped several hints about the launch of the Shibarium Beta.

Shibarium Update 🧵 As we approach the launch of the upcoming Shibarium Beta Network, we first would like to start by thanking the Shiba community for bringing such energy and excitement surrounding the upcoming phased introduction. 1/6 🧵 – Shibarium Network (@ShibariumNet) January 4, 2023

Shiba Inu beta launch has arrived

In a series of tweetson January 5, Shibarium Network informed the community about the launch of the upcoming Shibarium Beta network.

“As we approach the launch of the upcoming Shibarium Beta network, we would first like to thank the Shiba community for bringing such energy and excitement around the upcoming phase-in.”

He also clarified speculation about the involvement of other tokens in the network or the tokens required to use the benefits. Shibarium Network confirmed that BONE will remain the only token selected for gas fees and usage. Therefore, no other tokens will be required to operate within the ecosystem.

In addition, Shibarium was developed solely for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Other projects claiming to partner with Shibarium for its operational dependence on other tokens are false. The Layer-2 blockchain solution allows the community to innovate and evolve the SHIB ecosystem. Thus, it will always support Shiba Inu and its growth.

“Please stay tuned to official information via our social media and blog portals to always receive the latest updates with accuracy and clarity directly from the source.”

The ShibArmy also noted that the “announcement of Shibarium” has been added to the Shiba Inu discord. Several SHIB developers and influencers shared the announcement from the official Twitter handle.

SHIB and BONE prices soar

The price of Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00000872, up over 5% in the last 24 hours. The price of SHIB has seen massive trading volume in the context of the early launch of the Shibarium beta.

Meanwhile, Shibarium’s gas token, BONE, has climbed 20% in the past 24 hours. BONE is currently trading at $1.12. The 24-hour low and high are $0.9124 and $1.12, respectively.