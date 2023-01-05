AMD announces Ryzen 7000 X3D series of 3D V-Cache processors for gamers

AMD announced a new series of processors in the Ryzen 7000 family at CES. Unlike the models launched in the fall, equipped with the new Zen 4 cores and integrated GPU on the AM5 platform, dedicated for productivity, the new variants are revisions of those models dedicated for gaming. That’s because they adopt 3D V-Cache memory, located on one of the chipsets, just like the test processor for this technology released last year, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. As a result, these three new models also use the X3D designation.

New Ryzen 7000 X3D processors add extra cache memory and reduce power consumption

Although physically the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors are identical to the non-3D variants, they have some important differences under . Incidentally, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a completely new processor, with the company releasing only a 7700 model in the fall, and no 7800 model.

These processors also integrate Zen 4 cores, but at a lower base frequency. One of the chipsets gets 64MB of memory placed on top, doubling the cache available on Ryzen 9 models compared to non-X3D variants. Interestingly, however, power consumption has also been significantly decreased, suggesting that these processors won’t perform as well in certain productivity tasks, such as video editing.

For gaming, however, they should be extremely high-performance, with a performance boost of between 20 and 30% promised on the base Ryzen 7 7800X3D model over its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5800X3D. The latter, released last year, also offered around 20% more gaming performance than the non-3D 5800X.

One unknown we have at the moment is the price. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D was released last year at a price $100 higher than the 5800X. This would suggest that the current models could also be introduced at higher prices. However, AMD has had trouble moving Ryzen 7000 units in recent months, so their prices have dropped quite a bit from the original one. It’s thus possible that we’ll see Ryzen 7000 X3D at the “normal” prices of the original chips. The launch will take place in February.

Here are the specifications of the new Ryzen 7000 X3D processors

Ryzen 9 7950X3D – 16C/32T / 4.2 GHZ/5.7 GHz (Base/Boost), 128 MB L3 Cache, 120W TDP

– 16C/32T / 4.2 GHZ/5.7 GHz (Base/Boost), 128 MB L3 Cache, 120W TDP Ryzen 9 7900X3D – 12C/24T / 4.4 GHZ/5.6 GHz (Base/Boost), 128 MB L3 Cache, 120W TDP

– 12C/24T / 4.4 GHZ/5.6 GHz (Base/Boost), 128 MB L3 Cache, 120W TDP Ryzen 7 7800X3D – 8C/16T / 5.0 GHz (Boost), 96 MB L3 Cache, 120W TDP

In the official images, AMD reports the total amount of cache, L2+L3, to be 140 MB for Ryzen 9 models and 104 MB for Ryzen 7.