Porsche celebrates its 75th anniversary with special edition sports car -.

It’s been 75 years since Porsche first started making cars. 75 years of creating some of the most iconic and beloved vehicles of all time, and to mark this monumental milestone, the automaker has announced that it is paying tribute to its first roadster (the 356) by creating a special edition car known as the Vision 357.

This sports car uses the 356 as the basis for its design DNA, with Porsche describing their design process as an attempt to recall memories of the historic archetype while visualizing the future.

The car will also be built on the technology platform that gave us the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and to add to this, we are told that Porsche will show the car at the Volkswagen Group’s ongoing DRIVE event in Berlin, with the car remaining on display until mid-February, before heading to South by Southwest in Austin in March, and other events thereafter.

Needless to say, as you can see in the image below, it’s a rather striking car that certainly does the trick of marking 75 years of Porsche.