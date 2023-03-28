Peanut butter is a liquid, says the TSA.

Life is full of great mysteries. What happened before the big bang? Is there intelligent life elsewhere in the universe? Is peanut butter a liquid? Granted, the last question really makes me wonder if we can call ourselves “intelligent life,” but fortunately the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has finally put this to bed, which means we can turn our attention to the other really important questions, like is jam or mayonnaise also a liquid?

Following an outcry of recent questions on social media, the TSA has published an Instagram post confirming that peanut butter is a liquid because it is “has no distinct shape and assumes a form dictated by its container.”

This means you have to treat it like toothpaste and mouthwash when it comes to carry-on luggage, and therefore you are not allowed to carry more than 3.4 oz or more in an airplane cabin.

This is probably not the news peanut butter lovers were looking for to round out their March, but here we are all the same.