Esports Bureau: LUA Gaming arrives

Iago Aspasthe Spanish international striker, and Ana PeleteiroOlympic medalist in the triple jump, have presented LUA Gaminga gaming and esports club with Galician accent that seeks to compete at the highest level in national and international tournaments without forgetting the educational value and social integration that video games can bring. The presentation has been launched with a promotional video.

LUA Gaming was born as an initiative to unite different generations through values such as teamwork, sportsmanship, sustainability and love for culture, transmitted by our ambassadors Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro. Manuel Piñeiro Otero

We will strive to create unique experiences, such as educational workshops to prevent problems such as cyberbullying or the digital divide, academies for the development of local talent or the creation of content adapted to new forms of consumption. Cristian Gonzalez Gomez CEO of LUA

Digital tools are our allies

At LUA Gamingis betting on the integration, respect and equality. Different dynamics and activities will be carried out to foster a sense of belonging and community. All kinds of tournaments, digital activities and talks with influencers will also be organized.

One of the missions of LUA Gaming will be to promote the creation of educational spaces of digital leisure, teaching society a responsible use of video games, enjoying them in a healthy way either online or in person. We believe that acting from an early age we can create the seed for a responsible and healthy use of video games, where young people learn values while they enjoy playing. LUA Gaming management team

LUA Gaming, from Galicia to the world

At the competitive level, the club has announced its entry into the national and international scene with teams in disciplines such as. League of Legends, Valorant, Simracing and FIFA.. With the support of its sponsors and fans, LUA is emerging as a team to be reckoned with in the eSports scene.

The Galician entertainment company, with such relevant figures in the world of sports as Iago Aspas and Ana Peleteiro, begins to trace its path. Through a 360º project and with very clear values, LUA wants to become an important player in the reference club both at a competitive and educational level.