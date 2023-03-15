Newzoo discontinues esports reporting

The video game analytics company Newzoo, has confirmed that it has taken a step back and has. suspended its reports dedicated to the esports industry.as shared by The Esports Advocate. Its reports have always acted as a primary industry source, but it ended its data partnerships with industry companies several months ago.

The Newzoo reports include a breakdown of current revenues. y provided of the esports industry, as well as audience growth estimates and projections.among other figures and analyses. Over the years, their findings have served as a source of information for both endemic and non-endemic companies.

The most recent report published by Newzoo, the “Global Esports & Live Streaming Market Report 2022.“, estimated that e-sports industry revenues would amount to $1,380M by the end of 2022, rising to $1,870M by 2025, and that the e-sports audience will consist of 532M viewers.

Newzoo has communicated that although there will no longer be a report dedicated to e-sports, subscription to the “Global Games Market Report and Forecasts” of the company, will have a qualitative trend analysis and the evolution of the e-sports market. He has also shared that, as of last year, he made the decision to discontinue his reports from “Global Esports, Cloud and Mobile”and that it informed its partners of this change.

Last year, we made the decision to end some of our products. Newzoo’s mission is to provide the best tools, data and guidance to thrive in the video game market. For most of our customers, this means helping them develop, launch and manage successful games. Last year, we talked with many customers about how our data adds more value to their day-to-day work and decision-making. From these conversations, it became clear that we can add maximum value by providing game-level engagement and revenue data, player research, and market trends and forecasts. We want to accelerate the future of video gaming and believe it is closely tied to media and entertainment. Based on this, we will create new segmentations around media platforms and entertainment types that take consumer engagement as a starting point, and help put video games in a broader perspective. Newzoo Press Release

On the other hand, the company has obtained revenues and partnerships with numerous organizations and companies in the industry, such as. Astralis, Beyond the Summit, Fnatic, FURIA, Team Liquid, G2 Esports, DreamHack, among others. After suspending the reports, they communicated that they are no longer associated with any esports team.