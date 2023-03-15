Rockay City coming out in June for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 – That’s Gaming

201

INGAME STUDIOS’ Crime Boss: Rockay City will be released on March 28 for PC via the Epic Games Store, but console versions are not far away. Digital Bros Group, parent company of publisher 505 Games, has confirmed that it will be released for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in June 2023.

In its financial report ending Dec. 31, 2022 (covering the first half of fiscal year 2022-2023), the company revealed that the PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store until June 2024. The cooperative heist shooter is also “one of the largest investments the Group has made through an in-house studio” and allows for “repeated production of additional content.”

It expects “recurring revenue for multiple years,” which could mean significant post-launch support. The development team has yet to discuss its plans, so stay tuned for further details.

Although it is a co-op shooter that focuses on heists and gunfights, Crime Boss: Rockay City has a story campaign that focuses on Travis Baker (played by Michael Madsen) as he tries to become the king of Rockay City. Multiplayer fans can participate in fast-paced co-op missions with Crime Time or extended mission chains with their own stories. Go here for more information.