New content Saints Row announced – That’s Gaming

177

Deep Silver and Volition announced today that Santo Ileso is getting bigger and better with three robust releases available to Expansion Pass owners in the coming months. In addition, all players two free new districts, three quality-of-life updates and a Dead Island 2-inspired cosmetics pack.

The stream of new content begins April 11 with the free Dead Island 2 Pack. HELL-A merges with the Weird West in this free content inspired by Deep Silver’s upcoming zombie slay-’em up. Players can dress up their boss with items from reckless anti-hero Jacob or caustic athlete Amy. They can also perform shocking attacks with a new weapon, impress with a new emote, and create a summer atmosphere with an iconic pink flamingo hat and Carver the Shark statue in front of their headquarters.

The next free update appears in May and delivers Sunshine Springs, a brand new district added to Santo Ileso, along with a wealth of quality-of-life changes (such as custom battles, a selfie mode and more) and improvements. On the same day, Expansion Pass owners get The Heist & The Hazardous, three new story missions set in Sunshine Springs, where the Saints plan an ambitious heist to avenge being ripped off by a famous actor…

The second Expansion Pass will be released in July and is titled Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus, a new solo adventure whose thrust we will keep secret for a while. In addition, more quality-of-life upgrades and new features will be added.

Finally, the third, final and largest package for the Expansion Pass will be released in August. Keep an eye on our social media channels for news about this. August will also see the release of the second new area and more quality of life updates, free for all players.