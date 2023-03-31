Elon Musk thinks we should stop ai development -.

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter and Tesla, has signed an open letter with other tech giants calling for a pause in AI development and the work of AI labs.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, it feels like conversations around AI are never far away these days. Many companies like Microsoft and Google are investing a lot of time and money in the development of AI, but it seems that not every major tech company is behind it.

Elon Musk’s open letter is also signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and leading researcher Yoshua Bengio, head of the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms. The letter states that continued work without controls “can pose profound risks to society and humanity.”

What do you think about AI?