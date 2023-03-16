Skylines celebrates its 8-year anniversary with three content creator packs – That’s Gaming

137

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order today announced the roadmap for the latest content packs and radio stations coming to Cities: Skylines as the team prepares for the highly anticipated sequel. The final countdown begins with the release of three Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations on March 22, followed by a second set of content packs and a mini-expansion of Colossal Order in May. While the latest expansion, Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations are on the way, Colossal Order plans to continue general support for Cities: Skylines to continue.

“These eight years of Cities: Skylines have been incredible. It has truly been an amazing journey filled with heartfelt stories from our community and evolving the game into the genre-defining title it is today,” said Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order. “As we look forward to the future, we are preparing to bid a final farewell to Cities: Skylines with a strong content offering. Cities players have a lot to be excited about in the coming months with lots of free content expanding existing content and one final expansion from us at Colossal Order.”