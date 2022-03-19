Journalist Marina Ovsiannikova assures that “not all Russians are the same” and asks to stop listening to the Kremlin



Damage caused against several living in kyiv in the context of the war with Russia. – Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Zuma Press / ContactPhoto

Follow live the latest news about the war in Ukraine

MADRID, March 17. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The Russian journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, arrested after protesting against the invasion of Ukraine during the broadcast on Monday of a news program on a Russian public channel, assured this Thursday that “not all Russians are the same” but lamented the “zombification” of the population through government propaganda.

In this sense, he stressed that his intention in breaking into the broadcast of the news was “to show the Western audience that the Russians are against the war” and has urged his fellow citizens to “stop listening to the channels” of the Kremlin.

Thus, he has insisted in statements to the BBC that he could not “stay out” given the situation in Ukraine. “To the Russians I say: I want to show you that you are zombified by the Kremlin’s propaganda, stop believing in it. Stop listening to the channels” of the government, he has said.

“Learn to look for information and analyze it. From Western sources, from Ukrainian sources. I know that it is very difficult to find this information given that it is also a communicational war, but you have to do it, you have to try,” he said.

Ovsiannikova was sentenced on Tuesday to a fine of 30,000 rubles (255 euros at current exchange rates) for her symbolic action after being arrested and subjected to interrogation for 14 hours.