Top 5 things that make a car premium

Choosing the right car is an important decision even for car enthusiasts, and the list of options for any model you want to buy can be complex and far too detailed. Car manufacturers offer us a wide range of alternatives, starting with the types of engines or gearboxes. In addition to these utility issues, we can opt for design details, such as sports seats, leather upholstery and a high-performance audio system.

How to choose the one that suits you?

Consulting the car manufacturer’s online configurator is a necessary step before making a final purchase decision. The extra options available and the choice of the right ones for the needs of each driver will provide a significantly improved driving experience for the driver and passengers. For example, in terms of technology, you can include GPS navigation to make traveling in unfamiliar areas easier, or the ability to connect your phone via Bluetooth, so that you can answer urgent calls while driving. If you live in areas where temperatures are low during the cold season and with heavy rainfall, it is recommended to choose the option of heating the seats and the windshield.

What are the elements that will give you a premium car?

It is important to note that premium cars offer a better quality of materials, parts used in their construction, complete services offered by the dealer, but also the entire manufacturing process of the car. Each premium brand has quality standards that they follow, designed to create a consistent, reliable product. All of this builds a solid reputation for both product and customer service, along with a clear brand message. A premium car means, in addition to modern and innovative features, the promise of a unique driving experience.

What features can be considered premium?

Premium car manufacturers offer us a wide range of equipment to choose from and to meet our needs, whether they are related to design, safety or comfort.

1. Body elements

The aesthetics of the car make the difference between mid-range and premium cars. The body lines are specially designed and have their own language. Depending on the model, they express sportiness or elegance, representing the driver and even the lifestyle adopted. The front grille is the main element of interest in a car that wants to be imposing and powerful. The paint and the range of colors are specially designed for the silhouettes of the cars, representing the personality of the owner. Manufacturers also offer the possibility to add certain design elements or color combinations in order to offer a unique final product.

2. Spacious and comfortable interior

The comfort that a car gives us is just as important as the engine or gearbox you choose. After all, the time spent in the car should be pleasant and not cause us discomfort during long journeys. Manufacturers invest extensive time and budget to test drivers’ driving position and their need for generous passenger space. For this reason, features such as height-adjustable seats and backrest are available, as well as the ability to create a driver profile to store a preset position. The steering wheel can also be adjusted according to the driving position. Some manufacturers also offer the option of dressing the steering wheel in leather, to give the interior elegance and refinement.

3. Sports package

Depending on the model chosen, the sports package offered by certain manufacturers can be considered an important quality of the car. This sport variant can involve a powerful engine, but also design details that express the speed and sportiness of the model. In more detail, sports cars, such as the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, have the option of adaptive suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers to adjust to driving style and road conditions. Also, to support a powerful engine, you can opt for a sporty steering that ensures a straightforward and agile driving style, with less effort when turning, depending on the driving situation and speed chosen.

4. Technology

Modern cars are designed to be intuitive with useful functions that ease the time spent in traffic and provide a complete driving experience. In order to be able to interact with the car, digital services and intelligent assistance systems are needed. Among them, it is worth mentioning the personal assistant who facilitates the use of the functions of the on-board computer by making commands by the driver. In addition, it can explain car issues when needed. A last-minute feature is the central opening of the machine or the limitation of the maximum speed via the mobile phone.

5. Accessories

The accessories made available to the buyer are often viewed from the point of view of functionality, but also in terms of design. You can opt for certain models for complete winter wheels, with alloy wheels, which have a tire air pressure monitoring system and are compatible with snow chains. For extended families, an extra suitable option would be the roof luggage rack for luggage storage or the bicycle rack for new adventures.

Premium features are a surefire way to ensure that your car will meet the needs you have as a driver, but also for your passengers. Your travels will become more pleasant and comfortable, and the design features will help you express your personality in the car you drive.