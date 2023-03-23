Giants back in blue

Giantsthe Malaga-based esports club, returns to its origins with the return of the color blueand it does so for the return to the international scene. The organization makes its debut next Monday at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT)one of the most relevant videogame competitions in the world.

‘Back to blue’ is the campaign’s slogan for the return to blue on the jersey and all other Giants spaces at what is a pinnacle moment in the club’s history. A return to blue represented a historic demand from Giants fans, who grew up with the club cheering for Samux, Babeta, Pepiinero, Tojor, Alfonso Ramos, MethodZ, Lgend, Attila, Th3Antonio and many others, figures who for years defended Giants in numerous national and international competitions wearing blue.

It is the color that presided over the first crest until the 2021 corporate identity change. and the one that capitalized the official clothing before giving way to other tones, such as gray, red and black. It also coincides with the year of the 15th anniversary of GiantsThis anniversary will be commemorated with various actions between now and the end of the fiscal year.

A return to blue with a T-shirt that also carries the Giants name across the front of the shirt. with a mirror effect. This will be worn by the players of Valorant, League of Legends and fighting games.. Its official release will take place on March 27th on the occasion of the kick-off of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), and Giants will take on another classic like Fnatic (18:00) in the opening match from Berlin.

The presentation campaign of the garment contains various actions to publicize this return to the roots. The core piece of the campaign is a spot emotional spot starring Abby and ViiZzzmstreamers of the institution. In addition, the following are being carried out adjustments are being made to the Home of Giantsthe club’s headquarters in Malaga, to adapt the exterior and interior of the facilities to this new era.

It has also launched a special clothing collection which accompanies the competition jersey and precedes a special line of garments that will be released in the coming weeks. Everything is part of the Giants x Nike collection. Nike is a global partner of the entity since January 2020.

Giant blue, Malaga blue

From light blue to its most marine version, also in combination with white, blue has accompanied Giants, since its creation until 2018, in all its national and international challenges. Impossible to forget the first Spanish title of the mythical block of Call of Duty obtained in 2012, from Tojor and company, with this color.

Nor can the memory of the Giants that competed in Europe during three different stages, including the first professional season, against the best teams of League of Legends in the defunct LCS, ‘mother’ of the current LEC. Or of the block of young promises that signed the last promotion to the top flight continental LoL.

That’s too many stamps in the collective esports imagination. The last time Giants wore blue was on the LCS spring split in 2018. There it transitioned to another visual identity and went to gray and, subsequently, to red. From red we switched to black, which we have been living with for 15 months.

Now we are going back to a shade that also links Giants to Malagapainted blue by its sea, its sky and its main emblems. In fact, as part of the actions undertaken to publicize this new era, they have placed posters in some points of the city to warn the people of Malaga that the team of their land returns to its essence.