Drop the excuses for home workouts with a bed that turns into a gym

For gym enthusiasts, COVID-19 meant that home workouts became the new norm, leading more than a few companies to make that part of exercise more accessible. Here enters the Pivot Bed, which transforms into a home workout center.

You won’t get much cardio out of the Pivot Bed because it doesn’t have a treadmill or exercise bike, but for weightlifting, it seems like a decent setup. You can use it as a squat rack, bench press and more, all after you lift the bed and put it away.

There are also plenty of options for bodyweight exercises as well. While this all looks great, as you can see in the video below, I can’t help but think of the nightmare scenario where the bed gets loose and falls on top of me in the middle of an exercise.

Would you use the Pivot Bed?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulz9bPlXEkI/