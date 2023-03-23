Shin Megami Tensei Ports possible announcement on the way for Xbox, Switch, and PC – That’s Gaming

130

Fans of the Atlus franchise have often complained about how the developer handles releases of its series, often limited to a single platform. But as evidenced by recent Persona releases, the developer is clearly stepping into the multiplatform arena. Interestingly enough, it seems that Shin Megami Tensei could also be released on multiple platforms in the near future.

That’s according to a rumor coming from 4chan (via Reddit), in which an image appears to have been leaked confirming upcoming releases for multiple Shin Megami Tensei games on Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. One of them is Shin Megami Tensei 5, which was released in November 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and is rumored to be heading to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam and Game Pass.

Then there are Shin Megami Tensei 4 and its direct sequel Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse, which were originally released for the 3DS and are coming to the aforementioned platforms and the Nintendo Switch, according to the leak. Meanwhile, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD, which was released in 2021 for PS4, Switch and PC, is also coming to Xbox, according to the rumor.

The leak claims that all of these announcements will be made on May 6, when Atlus celebrates the series’ 30th anniversary. Remarkably, there is no mention of PlayStation releases for any of the titles (except SMT 3, which is already on PS4).

As always with any unconfirmed rumor, this should be taken with a grain of salt for now. We’ll keep an eye out for new details, however, so stay tuned for more updates.