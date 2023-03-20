FIFA is working on its own soccer title – That’s Gaming

166

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the organization is working on its own FIFA-branded game. The announcement comes in response to EA abandoning the FIFA brand for its soccer games in 2023 and instead releasing future games in the franchise as EA Sports FC.

According to Martyn Ziegler, chief sports reporter at The Times, FIFA made this decision because EA refused to pay a higher fee for using the brand. Previous reports have indicated that FIFA demanded $2.5 billion from EA for use of the license every four years.

“The new FIFA game – FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best ego game for every girl or boy,” Infantino said, “we will have news about this very soon.”

In May 2022, FIFA had announced that it would partner with other developers and publishers to release new FIFA games in response to EA’s announcement that its line of soccer games would be called EA Sports FC starting in 2023.