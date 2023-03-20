Red Bull releases F1 simulator that will set you back £100,000 -.

Simulation racing video games are all about realism. Driving cars on iconic and realistically created tracks, all using physics and mechanics in games that make it seem like you’re in a real driver’s seat, despite actually sitting behind a PC and using a wheel attached to a metal rig, it’s a thrill to be sure. But now you can go one step further by sitting in a sim rig designed and resembling a real Red Bull Racing F1 car.

As noted by F1 itself, the rig was created by Red Bull and Memento Exclusives and resembles the RB18 car that was nearly untouchable during the 2022 season. The rig will be available in one of two versions, these being The Champions Edition and The Race Edition, with the former having an attached front wing and both coming with Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez liveries.

The catch with a truly premium rig like this, however, is that it costs a pretty penny. In fact, you’ll probably have to sell your house to buy one, as The Race Edition clocks in at £74,999 and The Champions Edition sits at a staggering £99,999.

“We are delighted to have worked together to create a unique sim racing experience that puts drivers in the cockpit of the championship-winning RB18,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

“Driving a Formula One car is something most of us can only dream of, but this simulator is as close to the real thing as you can get. Memento Exclusives have recreated the car to bring the track into our homes.”

If you want to grab one of these rigs, you can go here to submit an order, with deliveries scheduled for April 2023.