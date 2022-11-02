Elon Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for blue check – He plans to reward content creators

Tesla, Spacex and Twitter boss Elon Musk has decided to charge users of the social media platform $8 a month for having a blue check mark. “This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators“, Musk explained, adding that “this is the only way to defeat bots and trolls.” However, many Twitter users are unhappy with the announced fee. Twitter to charge $8 a month for account verification Tesla CEO and Twitter boss Elon Musk announced Tuesday on Twitter that he plans to charge Twitter users $8 a month for a blue verification checkmark that is currently free. His announcement came after several days of discussion on Twitter following his acquisition of the social media platform.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, he explained that the award will be "adjusted by country in proportion to purchasing power parity". Musk also said that for $8 a month, users will get "priority in replies, mentions and searches, which is critical to defeating spam and scams, the ability to post long videos and audio files, half as many ads" and a "paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us." The new Twitter chief added: This will also provide Twitter with a revenue stream to reward content creators. Some people said they welcomed the idea of Twitter paying content creators. One user wrote, "Payments to creators are huge for incentivizing content creation. I love this idea". Musk responded, "It's absolutely essential. Creators need to make a living!" Before settling on the $8 per month rate, Musk considered charging $20 per month. However, many Twitter users reacted negatively to the idea. Famous fiction author Stephen King said he would leave the platform if the fee was instituted. Musk responded by explaining that Twitter cannot depend entirely on advertisers and must pay the bills somehow. He also pointed out that "it's the only way to defeat bots and trolls".