Vitalik Buterin is dubious about Elon Musk’s Twitter plan; he suggests these tips

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and “Chief Twit” has officially announced the “blue tick” subscription at $8 per month for Twitter users. However, Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, seems to be a bit dubious about Musk’s latest Twitter plans.

I don’t get this critique that charging $8/month creates an economic hierarchy. The current blue check system is *far* more exclusive than even the $20/month level from yesterday. Ideally, though, verification would be charged at-cost and separate from other premium services. – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 2, 2022

Buterin presented that he is a bit skeptical about the effectiveness of this plan. He pointed out that it will depend on the amount of due diligence required to ensure that users who get a blue sticker are who they claim to be.

Paying $8 a month and calling yourself whatever you want would undermine the role of prescriber, he added. However, he suggested that if there is more actual verification, the results will be very different.

Vitalik mentioned that he does not understand this analysis that charging $8 per month for a blue tick Twitter Creates an economic hierarchy. He pointed out that the current blue check plan is much more exclusive than yesterday’s $20 per month level.

However, he suggested that verifications would be charged at cost. Whereas they should be separated from other premium services.

Elon Musk has dropped a blue tick Twitter subscription model for users. He announced that the current system “of lords and peasants“for those who may or may not have a blue check mark will not work.

Elon Musk mentioned that the user will get features such as priority in replies, mentions and searches to defeat spam.

For his part, Vitalik said he would support a one-time payment for the Twitter blue dot. This plan makes more sense from an anti-abuse perspective. The one-time fee would be higher than the current plan of $8 per month.

He added that if a user is banned for abusing the blue check mark, they would have to pay more to try again.