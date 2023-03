193

Dry Cactus is proud to announce that the newest installment in the Poly Bridge series is coming. The game series has already sold more than 6 million copies worldwide. Poly Bridge 3 will be released on May 30 for Windows, Mac and Linux via Steam. To celebrate this release, you can purchase the previous installments of Poly Bridge for as much as 90% off. Check out the trailer for Poly Bridge 3 below: