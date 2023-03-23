With this trick you can use it earlier





Google’s new competition for ChatGPT is called “Google Bard” and was announced on March 21, 2023. The AI, just like the OpenAI rival, is supposed to simulate a human conversation and help you with various text-based questions and tasks.

The biggest difference to ChatGPT is Google Bard’s ability to pull information directly from the internet. But opinions about Bard are still mixed.

Nevertheless, the possible applications are enormously diverse, which is why we have already shown you a few ways to use such AIs. We will now tell you how you can start enjoying Google Bard as soon as possible.

Google Bard in Germany: VPN















You cannot register for the waiting list from Germany.

Google Bard is not yet available in Germany. Fortunately, there is an easy way, the so-called Bypass region lockoutsas many do elsewhere, for example to expand their Netflix library.

Of course we are talking about one VPN (Virtual Private Network). Software that allows you to trick a website into believing that you are in another country located. This is not only good for accessing the selection of films and series from other countries.

With a VPN you hide your IP address, your location and your online activities. Whom privacy and security is important on the internet, a VPN is highly recommended.















Workspace accounts or accounts of under 18s are also not allowed.

Providers such as NordVPN, CyberGhost or VyprVPN are just a few examples. They usually have a free trial version and then cost a few euros a month. However, the trial version is completely sufficient for our purposes.

There are also free alternatives: ProtonVPN, Windscribe or Hide offer services with slight limitations. This is often reflected in a monthly data limit or a small selection of servers. Nevertheless, as with the test versions: Perfectly adequate for our purposes.

How to log into Bard















Select the appropriate country in your respective VPN.

Once you’ve installed a VPN, it’s just a few steps to signing up for Google’s new AI. Here is a short list:

Select the USA or Great Britain as the country. Go to the Google Bard website. Make sure you’re signed in with a personal Google account. Click on »Join waitlist« Check the box »Opt in to receive..« (thus agreeing that you may receive emails from Bard and accepting the privacy policy) Look forward to your access, which you will hopefully receive soon















Once the VPN is installed, you are only a few clicks away from being placed on the waiting list.

When do I get access?

At the moment it is not known at what intervals or in which numbers people will be admitted. However, we assume that Bard will be available to many people in a few weeks. The previous launch of the new Microsoft Bing, in which the procedure was very similar, provides reason for assumption:

However, this is not a guarantee for timely access.

What do you think about Google Bard? Will AI become serious competition for ChatGPT and Bing? Are you going to use Bard and get queued? Let us know your views and opinions in the comments!