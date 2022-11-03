Will Twitter integrate $MASK? Token rises 450% in one week

Speculation surrounding Elon Musk to add crypto assets Dogecoin, BNB, and Mask Network to support payments on Twitter continues to grow. Interestingly, several crypto-currency exchanges have announced the listing or launch of MASK-related products. Taking a cue from the crypto-currency exchanges and the massive rise in the price of MASK, the “Crypto Twitter“thinks the crypto-currency token is coming to Twitter.

Crypto-currency exchanges listing MASK

The crypto community is patiently waiting for any announcement surrounding crypto tokens that may be added to Twitter. Elon Musk, a fan of Dogecoin, has hinted that he may introduce Dogecoin (DOGE) to Twitter. As a result, the price of Dogecoin has skyrocketed more than 130% in one week. Binance CEO “CZ” also hinted at BNB’s support for Twitter payments.

In addition, Binance announced the launch of USDⓈ-M Binance Bluebird Index Perpetual Contracts (BLUEBIRDUSDT Perpetual Contracts). The crypto-currency price index tracks crypto-currencies including BNB, Dogecoin (DOGE) and MASK. Many people think there is a strong possibility that Elon Musk will add these crypto assets for payment support on Twitter.

🔥 Deposits of $MASK now open! $MASK/USDT will be available for trading from 8AM UTC on Nov 3, 2022. @realMaskNetwork ✅ $MASK/USDT will also be supported on #Bybit Grid Trading Bots. https://t.co/nsRAKgu0hW – Bybit (@Bybit_Official) November 3, 2022

Crypto-currency exchange FTX has announced the listing of Mask Network (MASK) spot and perpetual futures contracts. OKX and Bybit also followed Binance and FTX in announcing the listing of MASK. Meanwhile, other crypto-currency exchanges such as MoonXBT, CoinEx, and XT have jumped on board to list MASK.

Mask Network allows users to bring the privacy and benefits of Web3 to social networks like Facebook and Twitter, as well as send crypto-currencies.

MASK’s price soars by 450%.

Mask Network has attracted massive attention, with prices soaring nearly 450% in one week. A week earlier, MASK was trading at nearly $0.1, today it is over $5.5.

At the time of writing, the price of MASK is trading at $5.63, an increase of more than 50% in the past 24 hours. In addition, trading volume has jumped over 85% in one day. However, this is all speculation, and investing without research can be risky.