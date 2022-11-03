Lidl brings back a unique battery-operated Parkside appliance

Lidl will once again include the Parkside battery-operated coffee machine in its offer, useful for those working on building sites or in places without access to electricity.

The device arrives in stores on Monday and runs on batteries. The model recommended by the manufacturer is the 20 V, 4 Ah model. It is not included in the package and must be purchased separately for 149 lei.

Lidl will also offer a kit – which includes a smaller battery (20 V, 2 Ah) and charger – available for 139 lei. This battery is also compatible with the coffee machine, but it will wear out much faster.

The machine has a 250 ml water tank and coffee brewing takes about 6 minutes. In total, a fully charged 4 Ah battery is enough to brew 600 ml of coffee.

The device also works with coffee pads. A Parkside stainless steel mug is included in the package.

The coffee machine will cost 179 lei and will come with a 3-year warranty.

The idea of a battery-operated machine is not new. Makita announced such a device, which uses power tool batteries, back in 2018.

The Japanese model weighs 1.5 kilograms and can brew 650 ml of coffee on a fully charged battery (18V BL1860).

